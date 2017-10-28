Queens residents rally for permanent solutions to protect their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE HARBOR, Queens — Hundreds of Rockaway residents gathered at beach 129th Street to rally for more permanent solutions to protect their homes and beaches on this fifth anniversary of super storm Sandy.

Specifically they are calling for permanent berms and rock jetties... storm walks and bulkhead construction to enhance the peninsula’s line of defense against another sandy.

“We’re still at a point where if another Sandy hit, we wouldn’t have protections in place,” said Hank Lori, director of Rockaway Storm Protection Group. “From 126th to 149th Street, specifically."

Those rallying also said the baffle walls would keep sand from entering residential areas, but not floodwaters. And the berns put in place to fortify the beach, have been eroding.

Since Sandy hit in 2012, the federal government has replenished 3.5 million cubic yards of beach sand and the city has built a new 5 1/2 mile boardwalk, but that boardwalk runs only from 9th to 126th streets, leaving many of the 120,000 people who live in the Rockaways unprotected.

“This is the Bible that Mayor Bloomberg put in place for resiliency after Sandy,” John Cori, Rockaway Beach Civic Association President, told PIX11 News. “We have not implemented most of these recommendations.”

Earlier today more 5,000 people joined the #Sandy5 march to remember all lost to Superstorm Sandy five years ago and to demand bold and immediate climate action from New York’s elected officials.

Participants began gathering at Cadman Plaza Park at 11 a.m. then crossed the Brooklyn Bridge and rallied at the Alfred E. Smith Houses.

“Five years later, after so many storms and hurricanes, we still have needed protection from climate disasters,” said Betamia Coronel, one of the rally organizers.