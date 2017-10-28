Principal of Bronx school where student stabs classmates reassigned

BRONX – The principal of the school where an 18-year-old student stabbed two of his classmates has been reassigned.

Astrid Jacobo, will no longer be principal at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.

Carmen Farina, New York City Schools Chancellor, said she made the decision after monitoring the situation.

“After a careful review, I have decided to select a new principal to lead the school and ensure an inclusive learning environment for all students. I’ve visited Wildlife several times, meeting with staff and families, and will continue to closely monitor and support the community,” she said.

The Superintendent will work with the school community to select a new principal. Staff from the Field Support Center and the Superintendent’s office will be at the school on Monday to provide additional support, according to school sources.

On Sept. 27, 18-year-old Abel Cedeno was taken into custody after he stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and another classmate during class.

McCree died from his injuries. The other student who was stabbed is currently being homeschooled while he recovers.

Students say the two boys allegedly started bullying Cedeno, and one of the boys allegedly threw a pencil at him.

The families of the two teens plan to sue the city for $25 million. Louna Dennis, McCree’s mother, filed a notice of claim against the NYPD and Education Department for failing to protect her son.

Cedeno has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted manslaughter, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.