Police to step up patrols over Halloween weekend

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is telling motorists not to be spooked by an increased police presence on the road this Halloween weekend.

The Democrat says law enforcement will be cracking down on drunken driving over the holiday with increased patrols running Friday through Wednesday.

Police will also make use of unmarked police vehicles and sobriety checkpoints as part of the campaign.

Cuomo says officers will be looking for intoxicated drivers, underage drinkers as well as people operating a vehicle while using a handheld phone.

During a similar crackdown last Halloween state troopers arrested 245 people for driving while intoxicated and issued more than 12,000 tickets for speeding, distracted driving or other offenses.

Officials say the campaign aims to make Halloween safer for those heading out to parties or trick or treating.