NYPD cops charged with raping teen suspended without pay

BROOKLYN — Two NYPD cops accused of raping a teen inside a police van in Brooklyn have been suspended without pay.

Officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were indicted on first-degree rape charges for raping an 18-year-old woman they arrested on Sept. 15, the New York Post reported. They are expected to turn themselves in for arraignment next week at the Brooklyn Supreme Court.

The alleged rape took place after the officers arrested the woman for for possession of marijuana and an anxiety drug in a Bath Beach park. The officers drove her to a Chipotle parking lot in Coney Island, where they forced her to perform oral sex on them while handcuffed, sources told The Post. In conversations with colleagues, the officers have insisted that the sex was consensual.

Martins and Hall allegedly tried to attack the young woman’s credibility last week by pointing out her raunchy social media posts and her $50 million claim against the city. The letter, obtained by the Post, also mentioned that the accuser — who goes by the name “Anna Chambers” online — has “rebranded herself as a wannabe rapper named ‘Fi5ty Milli,’ an obvious reference to her lawsuit.”

The grand jury voted to indict Martins and Hall on Thursday following a week of testimony, sources told The Post.

“This validates what my client has always said — she was kidnapped, handcuffed, brutally raped and then thrown onto the street by two on-duty officers,” the accuser’s lawyer, Michael David, told PIX11. “We would expect the Police Commissioner to take immediate action in firing these two officers.”

The teen’s lawyer also requested that the “shaming and smearing of the victim of this vicious attack be stopped immediately.”

Mark Bederow, Martins’ lawyer, believes the “dynamic” of the case will change when there are court proceedings.

“The allegations repeatedly and publicly alleged by the plaintiff’s lawyer will need to be supported by credible evidence and withstand scrutiny,” Bederow said, in a statement obtained by The Post.

David said he looks forward to the conviction of Martins and Hall.

Assignment Editor Morena Basteiro contributed to this report.