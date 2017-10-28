New Jersey man found guilty of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man was convicted Friday for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Gery Destra, 21, of Maplewood, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child for incidents that occured when the child was 6 and 7 years old.

“It took a great deal of bravery and courage for the child to come to court, much less talk about something so traumatizing before the jury,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Lyons-Boswick, who tried the case.

Destra is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2018.  He faces a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.