New “Friendship Archway” to be installed in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – A new archway will be installed in the Chinatown neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Friday as part of “City Hall in Your Borough.”

The 40-foot tall archway, which is a gift from Beijing’s Chaoyang District, will span along 8th Avenue between 60th and 61st street in Sunset Park.

Mayor de Blasio expressed his thanks toward the Chaoyang District.

“Over the last few decades, 8th Avenue in Sunset Park has grown into one of the greatest hubs of our City’s growing and vibrant Chinese-American community — and it will soon be graced with a grand and distinctive arch to welcome locals and visitors alike,” he said. “I want to thank our friends from Beijing’s Chaoyang District for the generous gift of the Friendship Archway. We look forward to this archway giving Sunset Park the recognition it deserves — serving as an everlasting bridge between New York City and Beijing, two of the world’s great cities.”

The city’s Public Design Commission approved the design in July 2017.

In 2005, the board announced its support for the archway, saying “it would make a beautiful addition to our community and could potentially promote local tourism.

The archway would be the first of its kind in New York City.

Within Chinese culture, archways typically mark entry into major urban streets and are often placed at significant sites.

The new archway symbolizes a spirit that has been animated New York for generations, the spirit of welcoming community, NYS Senator Jesse Hamilton, said.

The installation will be managed by the Department of Transportation.

It is unclear when the installation would be completed.