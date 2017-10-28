Man wanted for inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl on the subway

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police released a sketch Saturday of a man who they say groped an 11-year-old girl on the subway.

It happened Oct. 21 on a southbound 2 train at around 11 a.m.

Police say the man touched the 11-year-old girl’s groin area when the train pulled into the Broadway and West 79 Street subway station. The girl got off at that station while the man remained on the train.

The man is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan hat and black shoes.

