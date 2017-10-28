Human remains recovered in Freeport, 58 gang-related arrests made: police

LONG ISLAND – The Nassau County Police Department confirmed human remains were found in a wooded area in Freeport, Long Island.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, authorities said investigation is early on, but the death is likely gang-related.

Officials also announced that 58 arrests of gang members have been made since Thursday night due to increased enforcement.

Six of the arrests are from the MS-13 gang, police said.

Despite the ongoing investigation, officials have assured the community that the parks are safe during the day and are to be avoided at night when parks are closed.

It will take several days before the identity of the remains will be known, officials said.

This comes after authorities discovered human remains at Freeport’s Cow Meadow Park on Wednesday.

Those remains have not been identified.