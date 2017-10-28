Five years after Hurricane Sandy, New Jersey towns show strong recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we witness residents across the country struggle to recover from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, it is easy to overlook the rebuilding effort still taking place right in our own back yard – a process five years in the making – all thanks to Hurricane Sandy.

For Jo-Ann Kalaka-Adams of Sea Bright, New Jersey, who we interviewed back in 2012, the storm set the bar for destruction - and heartache.

“I’ve never seen this type of devastation,” Jo-Ann told us.

Homes, gutted. Sailboats, tossed like toys onto dry land and into power lines.

So on our recent visit back to Sea bright, we were not surprised to find Jo-Ann - like so many other residents still finding her way.

“Well, first you go into denial. Okay? Then after denial, okay, comes like, the shock. You sometimes start the cycle all over again,” said Jo-Ann.

It is a pledge of perseverance echoed across the region, by home and business owners who chose to stick around – and rebuild.

Five years ago, on the eve of Sandy’s arrival, Chris Woods speculated his restaurant would be ok - as long as it did not flood with more than a couple of feet of water.

Sandy had other plans.

“We had about five feet of water outside, and about four feet in,” said Wood.

But today, “Woody’s Ocean Grill”, like the rest of Sea Bright’s Ocean Ave – is on the mend.

“People wanna see businesses that were opened prior to sandy – back,” Wood added.

There is also solid evidence of a strong recovery in Long Branch.

That includes a familiar, now reconstructed stretch of a paver stone walkway along the beach.

Five years ago, that same walkway literally exploded under Sandy’s wrath.

That night we got a true appreciation for how strong of as storm Sandy was going to be. We were standing right in front of those brick. Let’s just say that night would have ended – badly.

In any case, it is indeed nice to see Pier Village back, and better than ever.

The same can be said at Casino Pier, in Seaside Heights where Superstorm Sandy threw the boardwalk’s famous roller coaster - into the ocean.

But even with a new, sleeker coaster, now in its place – Seaside Heights’ old timers like Frank Genty still worry about the town’s financial health.

“They’re still looking for grant money to make this place survive,” said Genty.