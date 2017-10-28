2 men assault, rob 65-year-old man in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say assaulted and robbed a 65-year-old man in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday at noon near East 19 Street and Ocean Avenue, police said.

The 65-year-old victim was leaving his apartment when two men approached him in the lobby and hit him in the head with a firearm, authorities said. They stole $3,500 in cash and the gold chain around the victim's neck before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts and swelling to his face.

Video released Saturday shows one of the attackers pedaling away on a bicycle. Police described him as a being 5 inches 5 feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He's approximately 20 years old with brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as being around 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sneakers and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).