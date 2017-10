Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — A crane operator was rushed to the hospital after a crane overturned trapping him inside while on a site in West Orange, New Jersey.

It happened around 4 p.m. on St. Cloud Avenue.

Officials say the crane operator was trapped inside for about a half an hour before firefighters were able to extricate him.

He is in stable condition.

It is not yet known what cause the crane overturn.