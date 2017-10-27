Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to settle a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods entered the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He also must attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. The judge indicated that he had already met those requirements.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after being found passed out in his Mercedes.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel the morning of his arrest .

He’s has won 14 major tournaments — second only to Jack Nicklaus. The 41-year-old golfer has undergone multiple back surgeries and hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He has expressed a desire to continue to play professionally despite his recent history of injuries.

The Memorial Day arrest is not Woods’ first encounter with adverse publicity. In November 2009, the golfer was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a car accident in front of his home in Orlando. The episode mushroomed into a scandal in the days afterward over revelations that Woods had been unfaithful to his then-wife, Elin Nordegren.

Woods took a break from professional golf and later apologized for having extramarital affairs and for letting down both his fans and his family. Woods and Nordegren were divorced in 2010.