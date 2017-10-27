Subway service resumes following switch problems in Manhattan

MANHATTAN – Train lines have resumed after going through service changes and delays following switch problems at W 4 Street- Washington Square Park Friday morning.

Southbound B, C, D, E, F, and G trains were affected, causing delays, even some going through service changes.

The following changes were in effect while workers were trying to fix the problem:

Southbound C trains are stopping along the F line from W 4 St-Wash Sq to Jay St-Metro Tech

Southbound E trains are running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St.

Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Queens Plaza.

Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Hts- Roosevelt Ave to Queens Plaza, then via the G to Bergen St.

There is no M train service between Forest Hills-71 Ave and Broadway Junction in both directions

Expect delays on the B, C, D, E, F, and G trains.

In a separate incident, 2 and 3 train service resumed following an earlier incident involving NYPD activity at 116 Street and N and Q trains resumed after stopping along the R line due to a sick passenger.