NJ Gov. Christie not sure Trump will run again

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is advancing the idea that President Donald Trump might not want to serve a second term.

Christie says on NBC’s “Today” show that four years is a long time, especially for someone who hasn’t spent a lifetime in politics.

And so Christie says those years may affect Trump “differently” than they would a seasoned politician.

Christie was asked if he would support Trump for re-election. He said yes, but added that he is not sure a re-election campaign will happen.

Trump already has an active re-election campaign that is raising millions and often talks about serving eight years. Christie ran for president but dropped out and endorsed Trump in February 2016 after a poor showing in New Hampshire.