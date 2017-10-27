News Closeup: Domestic abuse in the U.S.; the career of an undercover FBI agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Domestic abuse has risen to epidemic proportions in the United States.

In the past 11 years, 12,000 Americans have been killed by a current or ex-partner. Most, but not all, of the victims are women. The alarming fact is that 1 in 3 women in this country has experienced some form of abuse by a partner.

Marvin Scott talks to Dorchen Leidholdt, director of the legal center at Sanctuary for Families, for insight on the problem and information on how to get help.

Also in this edition of NewsCloseup: most of us are captivated by TV programs such as "24" and "Homeland" that depict the life of a secret agent, often working undercover trying to keep the world safe from terror. And who doesn’t love a good spy film like the "James Bond, 007" series?

Marvin Scott sits down with Marc Ruskin, who worked as an undercover FBI agent for three decades. He’s chronicled his dangerous assignments in a new book “The Pretender.”