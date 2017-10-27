New details released on third suspect in deadly Brooklyn home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — New details have been released in the search for the third suspect in connection with the Brooklyn home invasion that led to the death of a 91-year-old man.

Waldiman Thompson, 91, and his wife Ethline Thompson, 100, were tied up during the Oct. 11 robbery of their Decatur Street home, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said. Ethline Thompson was able to eventually free herself and call for help, but her husband died.

Dwayne Blackwood, 27, and Suzette Troutman, 45, both of Brooklyn, have been arrested. Both face charges of charged with second-degree murder, assault and burglary, police said.

Police are now looking for a third suspect, 33-year-old Howard Morris.

Sources tell PIX11's Nicole Johnson that Troutman met Blackwood while visiting her adult son in jail and Blackwood recruited career criminal Howard Morris.

Morris is seen in surveillance video carrying the couple's lockbox.

Sources say Troutman, who as also been identified as the Thompsons’ caretaker and housekeeper of two years, was reportedly the mastermind of the operation, hiring the two men and giving Ethline the lockbox to keep her money in.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).