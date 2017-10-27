Meet our Fuel My School 2017 elementary school finalists

BRONX, NY — We’re excited to introduce you to our elementary school finalists for PIX11’s Fuel My School competition!

Meet the kids and teachers from P.S. 96 and P.S. 55, both from the Bronx.

We received hundreds of entries from schools across New York and New Jersey. These are our first set of finalists.

They’re now final candidates, competing for a chance to win $10,000 for school supplies and technology.

Check out their stories.

To vote for P.S. 96, text BETTY to phone number 77944.

To vote for P.S. 55, text DAN to phone number 77944.

You can vote once a day until Tuesday, October 31st at 9 a.m.

Good luck to our finalists!