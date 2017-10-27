It’s a G Thing: Montclair soup kitchen serving up 35 years of food for the soul 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four days a week, there’s a coming together of two different worlds here at Toni’s Kitchen. But the one thing they all find common ground on is love.

Antoinette "Toni" Green has been feeding those in need in the Montclair, New Jersey area for 35 years now through Toni's Kitchen.

Started in 1982, it’s now grown to a bustling kitchen that’s busy seven days a week, providing more than 68,000 meals last year.

"Its just such a great place to be it’s a place that believes that you can actually address food need in the community," said Anne Mernin, the kitchen's director.

For those who come to sit at the table, they’re not just getting the meal they might need, they're also socializing with people.

"It’s very spiritual they say a blessing and the people are wonderful," said Dave.

The credit goes to volunteers, like Maria Rios, who spread their “love” with their work the kitchen.

"I treat them the same way I would like to be treated if someday I am in that position," said Rios.

As Toni’s Kitchen continues to grow, one service the kitchen is trying to expand is its backpack program that reaches families in need.

"This will go home with another bag that has fresh produce. So they look like a kid whose carrying a backpack that could have books in it or clothes for sports but in fact it’s bringing into the family food that stabilizes them," said Mernin.