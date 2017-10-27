Hoboken to institute flood protection plan 5 years after Superstorm Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. - Five years after Superstorm Sandy hit the tri-state area, many neighborhoods are still recovering from the damage.

Residents in New York, New Jersey, and on Long Island making changes to ensure that the next time disaster strikes, they’ll be prepared.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it was instilling Hoboken with $230 million to institute a flood protection plan.

The city was devastated as the storm pushed gallons of water from the Hudson into Hoboken. Over 80% of Hoboken was flooded, and brought $1 billion in damage and the loss business revenue.

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer spoke to PIX11 about current projects underway to protect the city from future devastation.

“The resist portion which will all be designed to integrate with urban landscape so people won’t even know it’s there. It’s something we’ll be working on for the next 18 months doing the final design, and getting it constructed by 2022,” she said.