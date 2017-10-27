Halloween party ‘nightmare’ in NJ sends partygoers running as shots reported

EDISON, NJ — A Rutgers student was just arriving at a Halloween party in Edison early Friday when terrified partygoers ran out of the building.

Video he shot of the scene shows people — some in costume — running from the Woodbridge Avenue building around 12:40 a.m. One man can be seen carrying another on his back.

Several people were injured, said the student, Derrick Peprah. Emergency-medical services can be seen loading people onto ambulances in Peprah’s video.

“It was a nightmare,” Peprah said.

He heard four gunshots at the party. Two people were shot, local police told NJ.com. Their injuries are not considered life threatening. PIX11 has reached out to the Edison Police Department for comment.

The Halloween party was a short drive away from Rutgers, but was not a university-sponsored event.

WARNING: The video below is from outside the party. Some may find the content disturbing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video