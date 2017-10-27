Halloween health and safety tips for parents, kids

Halloween is a fun day each year, but there are also a lot of dangers associated with the day.
The number of deaths among young pedestrians increases 4.5 times on Halloween evening compared with the same time period all other nights of the year. The treats children pick up can be tampered with.
Here are some health and safety tips to keep in mind for Halloween:
- Trick-or-Treat by going to all houses on one side of the street, cross at the corner and then go down the other side. It will minimize the amount of time spent crossing dark streets.
- Trick-or-Treat in groups, in well-lit neighborhoods and stay on the sidewalk.
- Parents should have a detailed description of what their children are wearing and know exactly where their children are going.
- Pets can get frightened on Halloween, so it’s a good idea to keep them inside.
- Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
- Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
- Carry a flashlight while outside at night.