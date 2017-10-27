Follow-Up Friday: How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kameka Marsh, a Brooklyn Mother of three, needed help finishing college.

PIX11 News reached out to LaGuardia Community College and they gave her a scholarship. Marsh graduated on the Dean's List, is the first in her family to graduate college, and now has a job with the City.

Laguardia Community College is starting Kameka’s Fund to help single parents like Kameka get to graduation at LaGuardia.

Any amount given will go towards keeping parents on track towards making a better life for them and their children – raising their earnings potential, motivating their children to follow in their footsteps.

If you would like to give, visit www.laguardia.edu/KamekasFund

Jennifer Ellis says for five years she's been living inside the Stuyvesant gardens apartments, and February is when the invasion began. The invasion of bugs.

"My youngest son, Chance, came to me and brought me a water bug and said here Mommy. He had a dead water bug in his hand," said Ellis.

Ellis says she filled out a transfer, because she was concerned about her nine-year-old son, Jay, who has asthma and sickle cell disease.

Ellis blames the problems inside her home on her building's basement.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A spokesperson tells us, "Every resident deserves to live in a safe, clean and connected home, which is why we take insect extermination very seriously. We also called for an exterminator to be on site this afternoon to ensure residents are not further impacted by this issue. All residents dealing with any extermination issues should put in a work order by calling the Customer Contact Center (CCC) at 718-707-7771 or by using the MyNYCHA app."

Ellis got her transfer thanks to NYCHA.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook