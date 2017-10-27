DEA sends enforcement team to NY to fight opioid crisis

NEW YORK — The Drug Enforcement Agency will send a special heroin enforcement team to Long Island as part of the effort to fight the opioid crisis.

Two agents will focus on Nassau and Suffolk counties, where about 400 people died from opioid overdoses in 2015. They’ll target heroin and fentanyl dealers.

The New York team is one of six being formed nationwide with $12.5 million in federal funding. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had pushed for local drug enforcement assistance.

“New York is getting an A-Team to help tackle the heroin and fentanyl epidemic and it couldn’t come soon enough,” said Sen. Schumer. “We are in urgent need of help and a special heroin enforcement team will lend a major hand in the fight to end the opioid scourge.”

Two officers from an existing task force will fill out the task force with the DEA agents. New York City is a major hub for heroin mills. Fentanyl is also a problem in New York driving a spike in fatal overdoses. Agents recently seized enough fentanyl to kill 32 million people in Queens.

“As the overdoses related to illicit fentanyl and other synthetic opioids increase, the new enforcement team will help the NYPD, Long Island and other local police departments across the state contain and beat back the dangerous tide,” Schumer said. “We must not let off the gas pedal in the fight against opioid dealers, abuse and death in New York.”