Daughter of NYC cop killed on 9/11 makes 3 arrests in 1st week on the job

QUEENS — A newly assigned NYPD officer whose father was killed in the terror attacks on 9/11 made three arrests in her first week on the job.

Officer Brittney Roy, who joined the 113th Precinct just this week, arrested an individual with a gun while out with a training sergeant.

Her father, Sgt. Timothy Roy, was off duty on 9/11 when he heard about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. He rushed from Brooklyn to Manhattan to help and was last seen by the South Tower before it collapsed. Sgt. Roy’s body was found three months later.

Officer Roy, now 22, was 7-years-old when her father died. She dreamed of joining the force as a child.

“Since I was very young, growing up in the police department, you really see the true heroes,” Roy said when she was sworn in. “It’s just always been a dream to be one of them. Especially what my dad had done for the nation, the country, it was a true aspiration to be able to try to follow in his footsteps.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called Roy a “professional young woman.”

“She’s thrilled to be here, to carry on the legacy of her father,” O’Neill said. “I think that’s great. Her dad was a courageous guy. I’m real happy she’s here, she’s going to make a great contribution to the NYPD.”

Congrats to our newly assigned Ofc.Roy & FTU Sgt.D for getting this illegal firearm off the streets. #1LessGun #teamworkmakethedreamwork pic.twitter.com/LZyyeaSTus — NYPD 113th Precinct (@NYPD113Pct) October 26, 2017

