Dad dies after being shot in head during Queens robbery by 3 in suits

OZONE PARK, Queens — A Queens dad shot in the head by a group of three people in suits died the day after the gunpoint robbery, police said Friday.

Hani Kasem and his son were in their Ozone Park business Monday morning when suit-clad culprits came in and demanded money, officials said. Kasem was shot in the head. His 32-year-old son was pistol whipped during the robbery and suffered minor injuries.

They ran a local business that supplied delis and gas stations in the area, according to local business owners.

Several other area businesses have also been targeted by gun-wielding robbers, said area diner owner Nitesh Singh.

“They are targeting this avenue here and I’m afraid that I’m going to be the next guy,” Singh said.

No arrests have been made.

