Cops search for suspected robbers who assaulted elderly woman in the Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx – Police are asking for help in identifying the two people who assaulted and robbed an elderly woman earlier this month.

On Oct. 3, around 3 a.m., an unknown male unlawfully entered a 73-year-old female victim’s apartment in the vicinity of West 165 Street and Anderson Avenue, police said.

The unknown male then assaulted the victim, causing a face injury before leaving the scene with a Gucci coin purse worth $335, $85 in cash, and a credit card, said police.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

That same day, two men used the stolen credit card at J. Star Wine and Liquors on 281 East 161 Street in the Bronx, officials said.

The first individual is described as an adult male with a beard. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweat jacket, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap with a red brim.

The second individual is described as an adult male with a beard and was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded jacket and a black baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).