Chamber of Horrors trilogy of fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hauppauge - The 2017 haunt season is in full swing and the Chamber of Horrors is back and scarier than ever.

The Hauppauge/Smithtown area's popular indoor scare attraction features a walk-through experience of dark mazes and rooms that combine light and sound with a cast of more than 50 actors in full costume and makeup.

Fans can experience three scare attractions including the horror of Maniac Manor, the gore of Slaughter House and the terror that is 3,2,1 Blackout.

Located inside Matt Guiliano's Play Like a Pro baseball training facility, Chamber of Horrors runs through Halloween.

For tickets visit www.chamberofhorrorsny.com