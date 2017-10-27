Bronx teacher arrested for allegedly slapping student: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX - A teacher was arrested after allegedly slapping a student at a Bronx middle school.

50-year-old Fatai Okunola was charged with assault after he was accused of hitting a 12-year-old girl, said police.

The student and her mother called police to the school Thursday afternoon, alleging that Okunola slapped her in the classroom Wednesday at I.S. 219, police said.

Okunola has faced complaints prior to Thursday’s arrest, including making inappropriate comments and was suspended after allegedly interfering with students during a math test in 2005, according to the Office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation.

He has also had two separate complaints of corporal punishment in 2005 and 2014.

The Department of Education said that Okunola has been taken out of the classroom and reassigned pending the investigation.