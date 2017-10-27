Big East Coast storm targets New York region, with heavy rain, strong winds on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday is looking like a washout as a cold front, aided by a developing tropical system now in the Caribbean, crosses the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds will bring the threat of flooding from clogged drains, and power loss from downed trees.

Before the weather deteriorates, sunshine will start to give way to clouds on Saturday, especially during the afternoon. An early sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out, but the bulk of the day will be dry before the main system arrives. Temperatures will be quite mild with highs nearing 70 during the afternoon.

Winds will start to pick up Saturday night, gusting to 20 mph at times as showers start to move into the region overnight. By Sunday morning, winds could gust to over 30 mph and rain could be heavy at times. During the afternoon, there could be a few gusts in excess of 40 mph as a line of storms passes through.

Despite the cloud cover and rain, the gusty southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb to around 70.

The last line of showers should pass through during the overnight hours of Sunday and conditions should start to improve early on Monday.

Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit depending on where the downpours develop. That being said, the hardest-hit areas could get over 3 inches of rain, causing flooding on area roadways. Other spots could get significantly less and struggle to reach even half an inch.

Winds should back off on Monday, but will still whip up to around 20-30 mph at times from the north. Clouds will part early, bringing back the sunshine but temperatures will struggle to reach 60 as a result of the cooler winds.

Halloween is shaping up to be great. Skies will be sunny with temperatures climbing to around 60 during the afternoon, just as the trick-or-treating begins.