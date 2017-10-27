5 years after Superstorm Sandy, the lessons haven’t sunk in

NEW YORK — Five years after Superstorm Sandy, disaster planning experts say there is no place in America truly prepared for climate change and the tempests it could bring.

That is true even in New York and New Jersey, where cities and towns got slammed by deadly floodwaters that rose out of the Atlantic on the evening of Oct. 29, 2012.

Billions have been spent to repair the damage. But protecting vulnerable infrastructure, people and property is going to require investment on a staggering scale.

Some coastal protection projects are moving forward. But the most ambitious ideas spurred by Sandy’s onslaught are still in the design stage, with questions about whether they will ever be built.

Eric Klinenberg, director of the Institute for Public Knowledge, says many thought Sandy would be a wake-up call. But he says nothing happened.