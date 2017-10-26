Yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return in 2018

NEW YORK – Joe Girardi will not return as manager for the New York Yankees in 2018.

Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman made the announcement Thursday morning.

“I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization,” said Cashman. “Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we’ve decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position.”

The Yankees were one game away from going to the World Series this year, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 last Saturday.

Girardi, 53, guided the Yankees to a 910-710 (.562) record over 10 seasons as manager since 2008. Under his management, the Yankees have reached the playoffs six times and won the World Series in 2009.

His 910 regular season wins rank sixth in franchise history, trailing only Joe McCarthy (1,460), Joe Torre (1,173), Casey Stengel (1,149), Miller Huggins (1,067) and Ralph Houk (944).

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.