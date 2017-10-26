Theodore Roosevelt statue outside Museum of Natural History vandalized

UPPER WEST SIDE – The statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History was found vandalized Thursday morning.

The statue of the former president was found splashed with blood-red paint at the museum’s entrance on Central Park West and 79th Street around 8a.m.

The 10-foot tall statue, erected in 1938, has been a focal point of protests as it depicts the former president on horseback flanked by an African-American man and an indigenous man.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the incident.