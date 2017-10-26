‘The Lion King’ celebrates 20th Anniversary with free performance

NEW YORK – “The Lion King” on Broadway is turning 20.

In celebration of the show’s 20th Anniversary, which debuted November 13, 1997, the show is giving away every ticket via a free lottery to the evening performance on Wednesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. at the Minskoff Theatre.

HOW TO ENTER:

On Sunday, November 12, those interested can enter “The Lion King” lottery at an event in Times Square. In partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, which supports the theater industry, people are also able to enter the lottery at New York Public Library and public libraries across the five boroughs.

Entries will only be accepted in person at one of the following locations:

10am – 6pm Times Square, on the plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. At the Times Square celebration, attendees will be able to enter the ticket lottery and participate in a number of THE LION KING-themed activities including a sharable photo opportunity inspired by the show’s iconic ‘Circle of Life’ moment on Pride Rock, autographs with current cast members, and an up-close look at THE LION KING’S award-winning masks and puppets. 12pm-4:30 pm Queens Library, Central Library (89-11 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11432) 12pm – 6pm New York Public Library, Bronx Library Center (310 E Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10458) 1pm – 5pm Brooklyn Public Library, Central Branch (10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238) 1pm – 5pm New York Public Library, Inwood Library (4790 Broadway, New York, NY 10034) 1pm – 5pm New York Public Library, Todt Hill- Westerleigh Library (2550 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314)

Must be 18 year or older to participate. For official rules, visit http://www.lionking.com/20