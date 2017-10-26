‘Thank You For Your Service’ focuses on soldiers with PTSD

It’s a true story based on the 2013 book “Thank You For Your Service” about a group of soldiers who return home from Iraq to find themselves fighting another war: The war within.

The film takes us through their re-adjustment to a so-called real life – which has them dealing with the aftermath of their war experiences; including like P-T-S-D and unemployment.

PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe got to chat with the cast – including writer/director Jason Hall (who wrote the “American Sniper” screenplay) and US Veteran Adam Schumann whose character was portrayed by Miles Teller.

“Thank You For Your Service” hits theaters tomorrow, Friday, October 27th.