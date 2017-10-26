Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota to resign

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, who was indicted on charges that he helped cover up the beating of a handcuffed prisoner by a police chief, says he will resign.

“I will be leaving my post as district attorney at the earliest opportunity after the resolution of normal administrative matters relating to my retirement,” Spota said in a statement released by his office Thursday. “The governor will be notified of my decision today. The Chief Assistant District Attorney, Emily Constant, will thereafter assume my duties and responsibilities.”

He said he has notified Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his decision.

Spota, a Democrat, and the chief of his anti-corruption bureau, Christopher McPartland, are accused of obstructing an FBI investigation that led to the conviction of former county Police Chief James Burke.

Both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Wednesday in federal court on Long Island.

Spota’s statement says he will retire “at the earliest opportunity” after completing some paperwork. His chief assistant will take over until the end of the year.