Subdividing squatter still playing games

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Francisco Hernandez, the subdividing squatter, is still playing games.

We’ve been telling you about this guy for a few months. He lives in the Throgs Neck house of Tom and Nancy Feretti. But he doesn’t pay the rent and has actually subdivided the place and rented out rooms himself!

Francisco made a deal in court to get out by Sept. 30. He didn’t honor it. Then as he was about to be evicted, he went back to court to another judge and got an order delaying things. That’s what squatters do….they game the system.

So back in court on Oct. 20, the judge told him to get out by this Friday or be evicted Monday. We’ll see what he does.

But he also had a surprise for Tom and Nancy. Francisco had them served with a summons. He’s suing them for all kinds of nonsense.

​We’ll let you know what happens. But what a court system we have, huh?