SEE IT: Snow leopard cub makes debut at Bronx Zoo

BRONX – The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has welcomed a snow leopard cub to their exhibit.

The female cub, whose name has not been released, was born this summer.

The new cub and her mother are on exhibit in the Himalayan Highlands just in time for the zoo’s last weekend of their Boo at the Zoo event, the perfect time to see the “ghost cats.”

Snow leopards are sometimes referred to as “ghost cats” due to their pale grey coloration.

The species is native to remote mountains in Central Asia and parts of China, Mongolia, Russia, India, and Bhutan.

More than 70 cubs have been born in the Bronx Zoo, which is known as a leader in snow leopard breeding.

The WCS’s Bronx Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.