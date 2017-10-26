Remains found in upstate home are those of NYC-area man

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Authorities say the human remains found inside a Hudson Valley home during a homicide investigation are those of a New York man who was reported missing earlier this year.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that court documents pertaining to second-degree murder charges filed this week against Christopher Smith say the remains found in the town of Newburgh home are those of 50-year-old William McMahon of Rockland County.

The records say McMahon was killed last April. State police haven’t said how he was killed. An autopsy was scheduled.

Troopers announced Tuesday that the 43-year-old Smith had been charged with murder. The police announcement didn’t include the victim’s name.

State police launched an investigation into McMahon’s whereabouts in June after someone reported him missing.

Smith is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail.