Queens mom, daughter ask police for help with bullying before situation turns violent

OZONE PARK, Queens — Instead of winding down at home after a long day at work and school, Yvette Perry-Kirkland and her daughter Nevaeh spent Wednesday evening making trips back and forth to the NYPD’s 106th precinct stationhouse in Ozone Park, Queens.

They want to prevent what they say is a bullying situation at John Adams High School from turning violent - before it’s too late.

“To my surprise, I found out that there was a young lady who came into the school with a knife – past the security,” said Perry-Kirkland.

Keep in mind, there are security guards and metal detectors at John Adams High.

But the female student – the accused ‘bully’ who we are not identifying because of her age – allegedly managed to get the weapon through.

“I’ve been very nervous, and not feeling safe,” said Nevaeh. She adds this is not the first time she’s had a run-in with her accused bully, and that she did report the incidents to school officials.

Perry-Kirkland says this was all news to her – so she went straight to the school, outraged that she had been kept out of the loop about this and other incidents involving Neveah and the girl accused of doing the bullying.

“When she leaves my house, I’m believing and trusting that the school system is going to take care of my child," said Perry-Kirkland. "You don’t want to let me know anything that’s happening with my child? Was you going to wait until it’s too late?”

Making matters worse, Perry-Kirkland showed us an official school incident report, which confirms “parents” – Perry-Kirkland included – were not notified.

“You know, children are dying in schools. Where are they safe? Where are they safe? I mean, this is my daughter," she said.

School officials tell PIX11 the knife in question– a box cutter – was indeed confiscated from inside the school, A Department of Education Spokesperson adds, “We take allegations of bullying seriously and have clear protocols in place to ensure incidents are swiftly reported, investigated and addressed.”