Police search for suspected vandals who drew swastika outside Manhattan synagogue

MIDTOWN, Manhattan – Police are looking for the vandals who drew a swastika outside a synagogue Wednesday morning.

The suspected vandals were seen on surveillance video spray-painting a pink swastika on the door of the Sutton Place Synagogue on East 51st Street.

Though the area has typically been under police surveillance since 9/11, there were no police present during the time of the incident.

Rachel Ain, the synagogue’s rabbi, spoke about the incident on Facebook, telling people to stand together.

“It is hard to believe and extremely hurtful to think that someone walks around with that level of hatred in their heart. The only way to combat hatred is to stand together, pray together and love each other. Schools will remain open, the office will be open and services and meetings will be held as scheduled.” https://www.facebook.com/rachel.ain.5/posts/10155995409929835

Ain tells PIX11 that the community consisting of all different faiths has been very supportive and has helped to keep them safe.

She also has a mess"learn about the people you're writing about. Learn there is nothing to hate about us....Don't vandalize our sacred homes, help keep us safe."

The individuals, who are described as all male, fled the scene to an unknown location.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).