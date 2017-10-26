Police search for suspected robbers who tied up 10-year-old boy during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, Bronx – Police are asking for help in identifying two people who allegedly robbed a Bronx home.

The incident occurred on Sept. 27 when two individuals came broke into a residential building in Wakefield and went into the basement apartment, police said.

Once they were inside, the suspected individuals tied up a 10-year-old boy by placing a belt around his neck, affixing it to a pipe, said police.

Police say the boy was home alone.

The individuals stole $8,000 worth of jewelry and fled the scene.

The first individual is described as a male with a shaved head who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jeans.

The second individual is described as a male who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).