Police search for driver involved in car chase that crashed into NJ home, injured woman

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. – Ridgefield Park Police are still looking for one man involved in a road rage incident that injured a 94-year-old woman and made her house uninhabitable.

It all started on Route 46 where the driver of a white Mercedes SUV got into some sort of a road rage incident with the driver of a truck that was hauling a new door for delivery, said police.

The two men took their beef to the side streets and the Mercedes SUV became airborne, mowing down bushes and crashing through and collapsing the front porch of a Brewster Avenue home, trapping a 94-year-old on the other side of the wall. The SUV then burst into flames with some of that fire extending into the home according to reports.

The pickup truck came to rest on a neighboring lawn. Police have not released a description of the suspect who fled or released if any charges were brought against the other motorist.

Neighbors reported seeing the SUV driver flee in a waiting car despite their protests that he stayed on scene.

The 94-year-old neighbor was extricated and tended to by a doctor who lives in the neighborhood before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some reported that she had lived in the home for 60 years. It is now uninhabitable with a sticker affixed to her front door stating the structure is unsafe.

Temporary metal poles are now holding up her porch.