Police arrest man who allegedly threw mysterious liquid at girl in Queens ‘anti-white’ attack

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Police arrested the man who allegedly threw a mystery liquid on a teenager’s face during an “anti-white” attack in Queens.

A 13-year-old girl had just gotten off of a Q10 bus at Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue when a man approached from behind, threw an unknown liquid in her face and made an “anti-white remark,” police said. The teen was taken to the hospital and was released Tuesday night. She even went to school Wednesday.

Alexis Cabezas, 34, was arrested and charged Thursday. He’s been charged with aggravated harassment, acting in a manner injurious to a child and harassment.

The teen snapped a picture of her alleged attacker after the incident.

Queens resident Jessica Romero was getting off the bus with the teenager when it happened and urged her to take a picture.

“I was like, ‘sweetie, take a picture. Call 911 right now because you don’t know if that’s water or what that is,'” she said.

COMMUNITY UPDATE: The suspected wanted for this incident on Lefferts Blvd and 101 Avenue has been apprehended. Thank you @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/F4tMaRHvRn — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) October 26, 2017