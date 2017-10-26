Off-duty New Jersey trooper performs Heimlich maneuver, saves man’s life

Even though he was off-duty, a state trooper went above the call of duty and saved a man’s life.

New Jersey State Police trooper Dennis Palaia was enjoying a quite Sunday afternoon with his son at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township, N.J. That’s when he noticed Todd Hendricks, a man at a neighboring table, was choking on a grilled chicken tender.

Palaia rushed over to perform the Heimlich Maneuver and cleared the man’s airway. The terrifying experience and its heroic ending was captured on surveillance video.

New Jersey State Police posted the video on their Facebook page and said that, “with the exception of a sore throat and aching ribs, we are pleased to report that the man made a full recovery.”

Buffalo Wild Wings has offered Palaia a year free of wings, but he declined the offer because he is a public servant.