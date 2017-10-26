Behind the Ball: New Jersey Lottery refreshes set for drawings

Fun facts about the drawings and studio refresh!

The New Jersey Lottery operates three in-house production studios for drawings.

Drawings are made twice daily, 364 days a year for games from Studio A including: Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5 XTRA and Pick 6 XTRA

Studio B houses Cash4Life, a twice weekly multi-state game that has a grand prize of $1,000 per day for the rest of your life.

Studio C was built from the ground up with the latest technology and is the home to 5 Card Cash game.

All three studios are connected to the refreshed New Jersey Lottery control room that allows for live viewings to be shown on PIX11, PHL17 (and our respective sites PIX11.com and PHL17.com) plus the NJL’s Facebook page and website.