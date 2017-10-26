Man smuggles heroin into NJ disguised as chocolate cakes

NEWARK, NJ — A 21-year-old man from Guatemala attempted to smuggle three kilograms of heroin disguised as chocolate cake though Newark Liberty International Airport, prosecutors said.

Jacobo Leonel Orellana-Estrada flew from Guatemala City into Newark on June 11, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched his luggage and found what appeared to be six small single-layer cakes.

They were actually packages of heroin coated in a thin layer of chocolate and wrapped in paper.

Orellana-Estrada pleaded guilty and was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. He faces a maximum potential penalty of life in prison. He will be sentenced on Jan. 29.