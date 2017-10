HARRINGTON PARK, N.J. — A gas leak has displaced at least 200 people in Harrington Park, New Jersey Thursday night.

PSE&G crews responded to the area around 7 p.m. to repair a valve on a gas main near Schraelnburgh Road and Closter Road when a larger leak occured.

At least 200 people were evacuated from the area to a nearby school.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.