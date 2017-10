BROOKLYN — Several fans tried to force their way into a sold-out concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Thursday night.

According to Barclays, the fans tried to force their way into the Power 105.1’s Powerhouse show.

Police responded to the area and worked with security to disperse the crowd.

The doors were closed at the time and no further entry was permitted.

Barclays announced that for “ticket holders whose tickets were not scanned, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”