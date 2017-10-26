5-year-old girl struck by vehicle in the Bronx, rushed to hospital

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 5-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, officials said.

She was struck on Sedgwick Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said. The girl had just jumped out of a minivan and attempted to run across the street when she was hit by a southbound Ford Explorer.

The girl was rushed to Columbia Hospital in pediatric arrest. She’s in critical condition.

Another person was also transported to the hospital from the location, but it was not immediately clear who the second person was. That person is in serious condition.

The driver remained on the scene. No arrests have been made.

No identifying information is available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.