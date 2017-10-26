Brooklyn man shot dead while waiting at bus stop

BROOKLYN – A man is dead after he was shot while waiting at a bus stop Wednesday night.

Police arrived to 190 York Street and found 27-year-old grad student Melquain Henderson lying on the street unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS took Henderson to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and investigation is ongoing.

Police believe Henderson was the intended target.

This is a developing story; check back for updates